Artsakh forces capture KAMAZ truck from Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan
October 25, 2020, 10:46

The Artsakh forces have captured KAMAZ truck belonging to Azerbaijani forces.

"Fresh product early in the morning," official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan captioned the photos of the vehicle on Facebook.