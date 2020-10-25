SocietyTopVideo

Armenian-made controlled strike drone in action (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 25, 2020, 21:15
Less than a minute

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has released footage showing an Armenian-made guided strike drone in action.

