Another Azerbaijani armored vehicle destroyed (video)

The Artsakh Defense Army has released footage showing the destruction of another armored vehicle of Azerbaijan.
Related Articles
Additional Turkish F-16s identified at Gabala airbase in Azerbaijan
October 25, 2020, 20:02
Armenians rally in Paris, demand recognition of Artsakh
October 25, 2020, 19:45
Iran deploys forces close to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
October 25, 2020, 19:02
Artsakh forces down Azerbaijani drone (photos)
October 25, 2020, 18:53
Civilian committee for recognition of Artsakh to be established in Poland
October 25, 2020, 18:20
Soldiers in Artsakh baptized before battles (video)
October 25, 2020, 17:11