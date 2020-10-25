Another Azerbaijani armored vehicle destroyed (video)

PoliticsTopVideo

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 25, 2020, 17:40
The Artsakh Defense Army has released footage showing the destruction of another armored vehicle of Azerbaijan.

