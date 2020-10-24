Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi hosts first wedding after Azerbaijani shelling

The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi hosted a wedding ceremony today.

Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Avanes married Mariam in the church that was heavily damaged in Azerbaijani shelling on October 8.

The newlyweds are from the city of Martuni. Avanes goes to the front every day. His bride left for Yerevan, when the Azerbaijani side started shelling the city.

The wedding is the first after the rocket attack, which saw locals and foreign journalists injured.

The ceremony was covered by dozens of media outlets.