Local battles taking place in all directions along the front line

During the night, the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable, but tense, Artsakh’ Defense Army reports.

Artillery battles and fire continued in certain sections.

In the evening, once again violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the adversary heavily bombarded peaceful settlements, including capital Stepanakert.

At the moment, battles of local significance are taking place in all directions along the front line.

The Defense Army is successfully preventing the offensive operations of the adversary and is in control of the tactical situation.