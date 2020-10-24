LA Supervisors join prayer for Armenians in Artsakh

Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors representing the Fifth Supervisorial District, and Hilda L. Solis, the Supervisor for the First District of Los Angeles County, joined Armenian faith leaders at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Grand Park to pray for the suffering of Armenians in Artsakh.

“The endurance of the Armenian people during this difficult time is a testament to their strength and a reflection of their rich faith history,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a Facebook post.