Criminal case against Azerbaijan submitted to German Federal Public Prosecutor General

The German-Armenian Bar Association has appealed to the German Federal Public Prosecutor General to file a criminal case against Azerbaijan for committing war crimes against Artsakh, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office informs.

The statement included claims about Azerbaijan’s attack of peaceful civilians, the physical torture and intimidation of Armenian prisoners of war, the use of internationally banned cluster munitions, and the shelling of civilian infrastructure including homes, buildings, hospitals, kindergartens, schools, cultural centers, and churches, as well as the bombing of communication roads and bridges.

The German International Criminal Code allows for the prosecution of serious Crimes against International Law, such as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.