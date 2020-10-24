Canadian Armenians call for recognition of Artsakh

On October 23rd, and in solidarity with the Canadian-Armenian demonstrations in Ottawa, hundred of Armenians from Edmonton, Red Deer, and Calgary gathered for a peaceful demonstration at the Federal Building in Calgary, Alberta, the Armenian National Committee of Canada- Western Region reports.

During this demonstration, Albertan Armenians asked the Canadian Government to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

The demonstrators also conducted a peaceful rally around the Government building at Calgary, as a letter was also addressed publicly to the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.