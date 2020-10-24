Battles against subversive groups continue – Armenia MoD representative

The military actions resumed early in the morning today. There were no hot battles in the northern direction until noon, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing today.

“Heavy artillery fire started in the afternoon. In the central direction, from Martuni to the south and from Hadrut to the north, in the areas adjacent to the forests and settlements, one subversive reconnaissance group was neutralized, but the battles in that section against the subversive groups continue,” Hovhannisyan said.

There were no intensive battles in the southern direction. The adversary tried several times to carry out offensive operations through small local attacks, using different types of techniques, he said.

Several attempts made were prevented and thrown back. In some places the opponent retreated. Several units of cars and armored vehicles were destroyed. In general, today in different parts of the frontline the situation was less tense, Hovhannisyan stated.

He also presented an interactive map illustrating the directions of the military actions: battles, areas under adversary control, retreats.