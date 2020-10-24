Azerbaijan’s military death toll reaches 6,614

The Azerbaijani side has lost 11 UAVs, 12 armored vehicles and 2 TOS systems in the past 24 hours, 75 of its troops have been killed.

Azerbaijan has suffered 6,614 losses in manpower since the start of the hostilities on September 27, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

According to the latest update, 217 Azerbaijani drones have been shot down; 16 helicopters and 24 planes have been destroyed.

A total of 600 units of armored vehicles and 6 TOS systems have also been struck by the Artsakh forces.