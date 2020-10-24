Azerbaijan’s bid to resolve the Karabakh conflict by force a challenge for the entire region, Armenian FM tells Minsk Group Co-Chairs

On October 23, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Mr. Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The interlocutors referred to the operative situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed deep concern over Azerbaijan’s failure to observe the ceasefire agreements reached on October 10, 17 and stressed that Azerbaijan’s aspirations to resolve the conflict by force are a challenge for the entire region.

The parties reaffirmed the importance of immediate implementation of the agreement on cessation of hostilities and establishment of a stable ceasefire maintained by verification mechanisms. The need to continue the peace process exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was stressed.