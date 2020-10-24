PoliticsTopVideo

Azerbaijani TOS-1 system hit by Artsakh forces (video)

Zinuzh Media has released footage showing the Artsakh forces striking TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

