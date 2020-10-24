Armenians and friends rally in Vilnius, condemn Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

Representatives of the Armenian community of Lithuania, Lithuanian friends of Armenia and Artsakh marched in the center of Vilnius today to express their protest against the Azerbaijanii-Turkish attack on Artsakh, which has been going on for almost a month, the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia informs.
