Armenians and friends rally in Vilnius, condemn Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 24, 2020, 19:45
Representatives of the Armenian community of Lithuania, Lithuanian friends of Armenia and Artsakh marched in the center of Vilnius today to express their protest against the Azerbaijanii-Turkish attack on Artsakh, which has been going on for almost a month, the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia informs.

