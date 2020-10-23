War not a solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Rouhani tells Erdogan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said the Karabakh conflict has no military solution, Tasnim news agency reports.

Rouhani made the remarks in a Thursday phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the Iranian side highlighted the necessity of maintaining the security of Iran’s border areas close to Azerbaijani and Armenian territories.

“Our position on this issue is totally clear and we believe that war is not a solution and (the ongoing crisis) must be resolved through dialogue and negotiations,” Rouhani told Erdogan.

As two “powerful regional countries,” Rouhani said, Iran and Turkey can join their forces and help, in cooperation with Russia, to restore peace and security in the region so it can bear witness to the establishment of calm on the back of respect for the international law and regional states’ territorial integrity.