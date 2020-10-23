The village of Shekher, adjacent forests almost completely cleared of subversive groups

This morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued their offensive operations in different directions of the front, official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhhannisyan told a daily briefing today.

“In addition to the hostilities on the front, various settlements of Artsakh were shelled during the day, including the town of Martakert with adjacent settlements, and the town of Berdzor with adjacent settlements. Three shells fell in the Berdzor region,” Hovhannisyan said.

During the day, the neutralization of the Azerbaijan sabotage and subversive groups that undertook infiltration operations in the villages Shekher, Jivanik was especially intense.

“We registered strong successes here. In particular, the village of Shekher with its adjacent forests has been almost completely cleared, in some places, in the forests adjacent to some settlements, the neutralization works are still ongoing. In the southern sector, the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to attack Vorotan for almost the entire day. Multiple attempts of attack failed, after which, they were routed with considerable losses. Some units were obliterated, losing their armored vehicles. Fleeing survivors tried to take refuge in nearby gorges and forests,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated.