The US must strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s hostility and violence against Armenians – Rep. Katherine Clark

The United States must strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s hostility and violence against Armenians in Artsakh and demand unequivocally that Turkey remove itself from the conflict, Congresswoman Katherine Clark said in a statement.

“In the past month alone, Azerbaijan has launched yet another series of unprovoked attacks against Artsakh that has led to the displacement of roughly half of its civilian population, solicited military assistance from Turkey in the form of combat drones and foreign mercenaries, deliberately bombed the historic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Artsakh’s city of Shushi, and violated two internationally brokered ceasefire agreements within minutes of them taking effect. These actions undermine any pathway to peace and will lead only to more destabilization and death,” she said.

“Any peaceful way forward must begin with an immediate ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan as well as a return to negotiations with the members of the Minsk Group. Absent these terms, and in light of recent developments, the United States should prepare to reevaluate its position and be ready to recognize the Republic of Artsakh as an independent nation. Ceding Artsakh to Azerbaijan under current circumstances is unthinkable. Any government that wantonly bombs a population’s schools, hospitals, churches, and civilians has no right to rule over them,” the Congresswoman stated.