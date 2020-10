Smiles from Shushi: The children were inside the Cathedral, when it was attacked by Azerbaijan

Regardless of war and intentional strikes on Shushi Cathedral by Azerbaijan, children don’t lose their smiles, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan captioned a photo on Twitter.

“Strong and positive children make adults stronger to protect their lives and childhood,” Bglaryan added.

The children on the photo were inside the Ghazanchetsots Church when it came under Azerbaijani shelling on October 8.