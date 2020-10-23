Russian Foreign Ministry calls for urgent withdrawal of foreign fighters from Karabakh

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vardan Toghanyan.

The sides exchanged views in the context of the ongoing escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

“The unacceptability of the transfer of militants of illegal armed formations from a number of countries of the Middle East and North Africa to the region and the need for their immediate withdrawal from there was stressed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.