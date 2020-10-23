Pompeo calls for substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov separately today in Washington, D.C.

Secretary Pompeo emphasized the need to end the violence and protect civilians, his Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said after the meetings.

“The Secretary also stressed the importance of the sides entering substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve the conflict based on the Helsinki Final Act principles of the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples,” the Spokesperson added.