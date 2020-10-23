No way for subjugation, people of Nagorno Karabakh will decide their fate – Armenian FM tells the CNN

Our compatriots in Nagorno Karabakh will live in freedom, dignity and security, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“The right of the people of Nagorno Karabakh to self-determination without limitations will be achieved,” the Foreign Minister stated.

“Today’s situation shows that there is no way for subjugation, there is no way for domination, there is no way that we will have the risk of ethnic cleansing looming over our compatriots again,” the Foreign Minister added.

“The people will decide their fate, they will decide for their independence, and that has to be respected. That’s the way to solve the conflict. So far as compromise is concerned, we must be very clear – no concession, no maximalist approach that we have been hearing from Azerbaijan. They have to stope that,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated.