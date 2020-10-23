PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani drone downed in Armenia’s northeast

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 23, 2020, 21:10
The Armenian air defense units have downed an Azerbaijani UAV in the northeastern direction of the Republic of Armenia, Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan informs.

