Azerbaijan and Turkey doing in Artsakh exactly the same the Nazis did in Rotterdam on 14 May 1940

Azerbaijan and Turkey are doing in Artsakh exactly the same the Nazis had done in Rotterdam on 14 May 1940, Armenia’s Ambaador to the Netherlands said in a Facebook post.

“But all the same we will win and Dutch Armenians will tell Aliyev and his entourage ‘welcome to Hague’,” the Ambassador added.