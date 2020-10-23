Artsakh Army continues to find and destroy subversive groups of mercenary terrorists

The relatively stable but tense situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone remained unchanged overnight. Artillery battles continued in some areas, Artsakh’s Defense Army reports.

In the evening, in gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, the enemy forces shelled Askeran, and targeted Martuni again in the middle of the night.

Currently, local battles are taking place in all directions of the frontline,

The Defense Army continues with the operation of finding and destroying hostile subversive groups of mercenary terrorists.