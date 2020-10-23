SocietyTop

A resident of Mets Masrik village (Armenia), wounded as a result of Azeri shelling, died at the hospital

Marianna Karapetyan October 23, 2020, 00:56
Less than a minute

A resident of the village of Mets Masrik of the Gegharkunik region of Armenia, Robert Yeghiazaryan, born in 1968, seriously wounded as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side on October 1 this year died in Yerevan, in the hospital named after Mikayelyan.

