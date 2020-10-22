Parliament of Catalonia adopts statement condemning Azerbaijani army targeting population, The Embassy of Armenia in Spain reports․

“On October 21, the Parliament of Catalonia adopted a statement calling on putting an end to the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the statement, the Parliament of Catalonia also condemns the attacks of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on the civilian population and supports the constructive negotiations between the parties for a peaceful settlement of the issue that must be hinged on the expression of will of the majority of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh”․