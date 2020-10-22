SocietyTop

New video testifying the presence of mercenary terrorists in the conflict zone

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 23:16
Less than a minute

A new video testifying to the presence of mercenary terrorists in the conflict zone

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 23:16
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button