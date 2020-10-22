The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan upheld the motion of the defenders to replace the pre-trial detention of PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan with bail.

According to Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, Gagik Tsarukyan will be released on 100 million AMD bail. To remind – Tsarukyan has been under arrest since September 25. In the framework of the criminal case initiated by NSS Tsarukyan is accused of Article 154.2, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, for giving bribes to a voter in person or through a mediator.