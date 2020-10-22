Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to the USA

On October 22, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to the United States of America. During the visit, meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a number of high-ranking US officials are scheduled.
