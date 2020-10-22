EEC to discuss removing Turkey from list of countries using EAEU tariff privileges system

At the initiative of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the issue on removal of several countries, including Turkey from the list of countries benefiting from the Common System of Tariff Preferences of the Eurasian Economic Union will be included in the agenda and considered during the upcoming session of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

According to Article 36 of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, member states of the Eurasian Economic Union shall grant tariff preferences for goods of origin of developing and more underdeveloped countries.

The lists of countries benefiting from the preferences was approved upon the decision of the Commission of the Customs Union in 2009.

Currently, 103 countries benefit from the preferences.