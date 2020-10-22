Home | All news | Society | Artsakh destroys another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV SocietyTop Artsakh destroys another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 20:12 Less than a minute The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have destroyed another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV used by the Azerbaijani army. The footage showing the leftovers of the UAV is posted in the official Facebook page of the Defense Army. Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 20:12 Less than a minute Show More