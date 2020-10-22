SocietyTop

Artsakh destroys another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 20:12
Less than a minute

 The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have destroyed another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV used by the Azerbaijani army.

The footage showing the leftovers of the UAV is posted in the official Facebook page of the Defense Army.

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 20:12
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button