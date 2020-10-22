Another American company announced stopping sales of drone boxes to Turkey. Kharatyan

“Another American company, California based Viasat Inc. announced about stopping its sales of drone boxes to terrorism funding Turkey. Supporting terrorism has consequences, so Aliyev & Erdogan should wait for more international corporate punishment.

This would not have been possible without consistant efforts by Kristine Halajyan and friends”, Arsen Kharatyan wrote.