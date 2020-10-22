PoliticsTop

Another American company announced stopping sales of drone boxes to Turkey. Kharatyan

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 15:19
Less than a minute

Another American company announced stopping sales of drone boxes to Turkey, “Aliq” media’s Editor-in-Chief Arsen Kharatyan informed on his Facebook.

“Another American company, California based Viasat Inc. announced about stopping its sales of drone boxes to terrorism funding Turkey.    Supporting terrorism has consequences, so Aliyev & Erdogan should wait for more international corporate punishment.

This would not have been possible without consistant efforts by Kristine Halajyan and friends”, Arsen Kharatyan wrote.

