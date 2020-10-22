SocietyTop

American-Armenians protest outside Lockheed Martin military-industrial corporation

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 19:28
1 minute read

Protest outside Lockheed Martin plant in Dallas against U.S. parts/technology in the Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan to kill Armenian civilians in Artsakh, Armenian National Committee of America report.

In the US city of Louisville, Colorado, American-Armenians protested in front of the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin, demanding the cancellation of its military contracts with Turkey.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has released a respective video, which shows the protesters carrying the national flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and banners condemning the military actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In particular, these banners read: “Armenia wants a world without war, Turkey wants a world without Armenia,” and “Stop bombing houses and churches.”

The protesters also held “bloody” clothes hanging on ropes, which symbolizes war crimes being committed against the civilian population of Artsakh.

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 22, 2020, 19:28
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button