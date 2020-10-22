American-Armenians protest outside Lockheed Martin military-industrial corporation

Protest outside Lockheed Martin plant in Dallas against U.S. parts/technology in the Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan to kill Armenian civilians in Artsakh, Armenian National Committee of America report.

In the US city of Louisville, Colorado, American-Armenians protested in front of the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin, demanding the cancellation of its military contracts with Turkey.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has released a respective video, which shows the protesters carrying the national flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and banners condemning the military actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In particular, these banners read: “Armenia wants a world without war, Turkey wants a world without Armenia,” and “Stop bombing houses and churches.”

The protesters also held “bloody” clothes hanging on ropes, which symbolizes war crimes being committed against the civilian population of Artsakh.