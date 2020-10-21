The Yemenidjian family donated $ 1 million to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

“The Yemenidjian family have joined the “We Are Our Borders” global fundraising campaign by donating $ 1,000,000 to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. Your generous donation will support the Fund’s Humanitarian efforts and make a huge difference in the lives of those most in need”, the Fund wrote on Facebook.
