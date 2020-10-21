Several subversive groups tried to penetrate our lines, but were dispersed by our artillery fire: Armenia MOD

Starting early this morning, hostilities continued in all sectors of the front, including the center, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during today’s briefing.

“In the north, the Azerbaijani armed forces made several offensive attempts, which were repulsed by our Armed Forces, with significant losses inflicted on the opponent. Despite the use of air cover, mainly tactical planes, their assault did not succeed.

In the central sector, several subversive groups tried to penetrate our lines, but were dispersed by our artillery fire. These troops were not supported by armour.

Several fierce battles continued in the southern direction as well, specifically the sector at the far south- along the Araks riverbed. In several isolated areas, all of the opponent’s attempts to advance were blocked, without a single Azeri unit advancing even a single millimetre despite suffering significant losses”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.