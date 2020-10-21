Russian FM holds meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held meetings with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow on October 20 and 21, in addition to the recent telephone conversations of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Russian foreign ministry said today.

During the talks the officials discussed the urgent issues of the agreements reached earlier over the ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and topics relating to the creation of necessary conditions for the comprehensive settlement.