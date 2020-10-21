PoliticsTop

Library of Congress corrects “Armenian Massacres” subject heading to “Armenian Genocide”

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 21, 2020, 23:47
Less than a minute

ANCA launched this successful campaign in the wake of Congressional passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

“This long-overdue correction by the Library of Congress – a principled, fact-based stand for the integrity of American institutions against malign foreign influence – comes at a particularly meaningful moment for Americans of Armenian heritage,” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA.

“We see today the painful, real-world results of American leaders having allowed Turkey to bully our country into a century of silence on the Armenian Genocide.

Even today – as Ankara and Baku openly seek to complete the destruction of the Armenian homeland – our government remains all too fearful of truth-telling to Erdogan and Aliyev. That has to end.”

