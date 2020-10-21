Footage shows the attack of the Azerbaijani army being struck and retreating, Artsakh Defence Army report.
Related Articles
PM: Armenia welcomes Iran’s constructive policies on Yerevan-Baku clash
October 21, 2020, 16:00
The former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh met
October 21, 2020, 15:45
Russian FM holds meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts
October 21, 2020, 15:41
$4.5mn to Insurance Foundation for Servicemen within three weeks
October 21, 2020, 15:06
Update on Azerbaijani losses
October 21, 2020, 14:58
The Yemenidjian family donated $ 1 million to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
October 21, 2020, 14:45
Check AlsoClose
-
ARMENIA, the land you love, is calling for you…October 21, 2020, 14:39