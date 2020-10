$4.5mn to Insurance Foundation for Servicemen within three weeks

Within three weeks, our compatriots from 60 countries of the world have donated $4.5 million to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Wednesday noted this on Facebook.

“The money you transferred is very important; it will serve toward making recompenses to our heroes and their families.

You also can make a donation here,” Stepanyan added.