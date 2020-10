Women of Artsakh are baking Zhengyalov Hats in Yerevan. The profit will be donated to the army

People queue for Zhengyalov Hats on Abovyan street, where women of Artsakh are baking the bread. The profit will be donated to the army.

Zhingyalov hats is a type of flatbread stuffed with finely diced herbs and green vegetables. It is a traditional dish of Armenians from Artsakh and Syunik. Zhingyalov hats is similar to other dishes of peoples of the Caucasus: herb qutab and afar.

In 2015, at the end of April, Artsakh held a festival “Zhingyalov hats”.