The remote control camera of Bayraktar TB2, destroyed yesterday, is made in Canada. DM speaker

The remote-controlled camera of the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drone, hit by the air defense unit of the Artsakh Defense Army yesterday, is an L-3 WESCAM CMX-15D model.

It was produced in June 2020. installed by WESCAM of Canada and Bayraktar TB2 in September 2020. The total work was 31 hours”, reads the post of Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan.