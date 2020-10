Pashinyan: Forcing Armenians of Artsakh to live under Azerbaijani rule violates international law

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan underlines that the European Court of Human Rights has confirmed Azerbaijan is governed by racist regime that glorifies ethnic violence against Armenians and implants ethnic hatred into society, Pashinyan wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

“Forcing Armenians of Artsakh to live under Azerbaijani rule violates international law”, he wrote, calling on international community to recognize Artsakh’s independence.