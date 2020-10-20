MoD Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s announcement of striking Goranboy and Tartar

The Defence Ministry of Armenia denies the claim by the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan that the Armenian side has launched rocket strikes against the regions of Goranboy and Tartar, spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan told․
