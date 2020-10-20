SocietyTop

Glory to the Homeland, whose children are patriots։ Armenian soldier

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 20, 2020, 17:20
RA DM Speaker Shushan presented a new video on Facebook.

“Glory to the Homeland, whose children are patriots,” says one of the soldiers who took the position of the enemy.

