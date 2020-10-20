Home | All news | Society | Glory to the Homeland, whose children are patriots։ Armenian soldier SocietyTop Glory to the Homeland, whose children are patriots։ Armenian soldier Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 20, 2020, 17:20 Less than a minute RA DM Speaker Shushan presented a new video on Facebook. “Glory to the Homeland, whose children are patriots,” says one of the soldiers who took the position of the enemy. Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 20, 2020, 17:20 Less than a minute Show More