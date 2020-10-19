SocietyTop

We are coming to win (video)

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 00:42
Less than a minute

Armenian citizens from all over the world return to homeland. Already many Armenian citizens working in Russia, left their jobs to assist their families and volunteer in the fronts against the Turkey-backed Azerbaijani invasion.

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 00:42
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button