Security Council holds extraordinary meeting

The Security Council today held an emergency meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In addition to Security Council members, the meeting was attended by President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, My Step parliamentary faction leader Lilit Makunts, Lusavor Hayastan (Enlightened Armenia) parliamentary faction head Edmon Marukyan, Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan, Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan, Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction head Arman Abovyan.

The meeting of the Security Council started with a prayer by the Catholicos of All Armenians. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh following the Azerbaijani-Turkish offensive and the steps to counter the aggression were discussed during the meeting.