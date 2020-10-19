Russia expresses hope for speedy agreement over ceasefire verification mechanisms in Karabakh

“The most important thing at the moment, which does not require much effort, is the cessation of belligerent rhetoric, not only between the parties, but also between international actors”, said the RF Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The next most important step, according to Lavrov, is the cessation of hostilities and the bombing of civilian settlements. According to him, Russia is actively working with Yerevan and Baku to introduce a ceasefire control mechanism in Karabakh.

“After the meeting in Moscow, our hopes were not fulfilled, the hostilities continued, the attacks on civilian infrastructure and settlements continued. Control mechanisms must be introduced for the ceasefire to work. We are actively working in this direction, first of all, our Ministry of Defense with our Armenian and Azerbaijani partners. I hope that such a mechanism will be agreed in the near future”, Lavrov said.