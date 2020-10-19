SocietyTop

Founder of Armenia Tree Project donates 1 million to Hayastan Fund

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 01:06
Caroline Mugar, the founder of Armenia Tree Project, has donated 1 million dollars to the fundraiser “We are our borders” initiated by Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Hayastan Fund has already raised over 126 million dollars.

