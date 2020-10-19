Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijan’s statement on targeting Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office that Armenia allegedly targeted the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline is absolutely false. And the lies do not even need to be commented on, stated the spokesperson of the RA Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan.
