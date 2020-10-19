PoliticsTop

Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijan’s statement on targeting Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 15:52
Less than a minute

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office that Armenia allegedly targeted the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline is absolutely false. And the lies do not even need to be commented on, stated the spokesperson of the RA Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan.

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 15:52
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button