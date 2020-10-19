Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders announce readiness to meet

Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan and president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about the readiness to meet in Moscow under Russian mediation.

Both Pashinyan and Aliyev told that they are ready to meet to find ways for a solution, Russian media reports.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan: “I already said that we have always said that Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be solved through exclusively peaceful means. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan does not want it. Our position is that Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be settled peacefully. And I am ready to make all necessary efforts for achieving that result, including to go, meet and talk. But we all must understand that the solution must be based on mutual concessions, not the capitulation of one of the sides, but mutual concessions. By the way, if the opposite side has no readiness for mutual concessions, we are ready to struggle until the end for the rights of our people of Nagorno Karabakh, the right of our compatriots. This is the position of the the Government of Armenia, people of Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora. And I think this is a fair and constructive position’’.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev: “Baku is ready for negotiations with the Armenian side over Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow or any other place. We are always ready to meet in Moscow or any other city to put an end to this confrontation and find ways for a settlement’’.