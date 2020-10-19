Home | All news | Society | Another 43 tons of humanitarian cargo was transported from the USA to Armenia (video) SocietyTop Another 43 tons of humanitarian cargo was transported from the USA to Armenia (video) Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 20:29 Less than a minute Another 43 tons of humanitarian cargo was transported from the USA to Armenia. The transportation is carried out by ArmeniaFund, a partner of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, according to the Facebook page of the Armenian government. Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 20:29 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print