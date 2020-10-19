SocietyTop

Another 43 tons of humanitarian cargo was transported from the USA to Armenia (video)

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 20:29
Another 43 tons of humanitarian cargo was transported from the USA to Armenia.

The transportation is carried out by ArmeniaFund, a partner of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, according to the Facebook page of the Armenian government.  

